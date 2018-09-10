Update on Manchester Murder Case

We have more information on the murder of Manchester resident, 46-year-old Lisa McCoy.
When Manchester Police arrived at her home on Duck River Road early Sunday morning, they found McCoy had been shot several times.
As the investigation was being conducted, police discovered the incident took place sometime Saturday night. Manchester Police arrested the woman’s husband, 54-year-old James Richard McCoy, Jr.
According to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, “There had been a very concerted effort to destroy any evidence at the home and that it had appeared that he was preparing to dispose of the body.” McCoy, Jr. has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, Tampering with Evidence, Domestic Violence and Abuse of a Corpse.
Lisa McCoy’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville for a full autopsy.
James Richard McCoy, Jr. is being held under no bond at the Coffee County Jail. He will appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Tuesday.
In a side note, WMSR News has chosen not to broadcast or provide written form on our website of any other disturbing details about this murder. We made this decision out of respect to Ms. McCoy’s young son, other family and friends. Thank you to our listeners and readers for your understanding.