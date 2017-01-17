Update on Interstate 24 Meth Bust
A routine traffic stop on Interstate 24 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol led to the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine and more.
Highway patrolmen took two subjects into custody late Sunday morning after they found a little over 2 pounds of meth. The value of the drug can range from $9,500-$16,000 per pound. Also found was an undisclosed amount of cash, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a prescription drug.
Two unnamed subjects have now been identified as William Travis Malone age 35 of Curtis Ave Manchester and Angelea Nicole Vallem age 41 of Estes St Smithville. Malone faces charges of, driving on revoked suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, 2 counts of simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and driving while in possession of methamphetamine. His bond is $134,000. Malone’s driving on revoked court date 2-28-17 and the other charges on 3-28-17.
Vallem was charged with, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, 2 counts of simple possession/casual exchange and manufacturing delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was lowered from our previous story to $102,500. She is scheduled for court on 3-28-17.