Tennessee gas prices continue to rise. Tennessee drivers are paying an average price of $2.52 per gallon for regular unleaded. Tuesday’s state average was five cents more than a week ago, 24 cents more than last month, and three cents higher than this time last year.
The national gas price average stands at $2.74, which is an increase of a nickel over last week. As demand holds steady and inventories continue to tighten, motorists continue to see gas prices increase in every region of the country.
On Tuesday afternoon the low price per gallon in Manchester was $2.45 and in Tullahoma, the low price was $2.44 per gallon.
Update on Gas Prices
