On Monday June 19, 2017 there was shooting inside Coffee County Justice Center. An inmate, 37-year-old Michael Eugene Bell was in the courthouse for a hearing on charges of domestic-related kidnapping, evading arrest and other charges.
Bell attacked Coffee County Deputy Wade Bassett as the deputy was escorting the inmate to a transport van. The two engaged in a significant struggle with Bell gaining control of the deputy’s weapon after severely biting Bassett’s hand, and then shot the deputy, but his bullet proof vest protected him. Bassett received surgery to his hand and was released from the hospital over the weekend.
After making his way downstairs of the justice center Bell then shot Deputy Wendell Bowen in the stomach, causing a severe injury. (Bell later died from a self-inflected gunshot wound) Bowen went through several hours of surgery to repair the damage to his body. Bowen is recuperating at home after being released from Erlanger Hospital earlier this week.
On Sunday, Bassett surprised Bowen with a visit at the hospital. The two now share a bond that they didn’t ask for, but are dealing with in a brotherly way.
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves said he was extremely touched by the outpouring of love, support and many, many prayers that our community and communities across the state including the law enforcement community have shown for Wade and Wendell.
Thank you for serving our community Mr Bassett and Mr Bowen.
Update on Deputies Shot at the Coffee County Justice Center
