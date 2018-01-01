Update on County Commission Races

There will be some new faces on the county commission as some current commissioners will not seek re-election: Sam Mai, Republican representing Manchester’s District 4, Diane Argraves, a Democrat representing rural District 11, Kerry Farrar, a Democrat representing District 8, Mark Kelly, a Republican representing Tullahoma’s District 15, Kimberly Martin, a Republican representing Tullahoma’s District 17, and Rush Bricken, a Republican representing Tullahoma’s District 21 have all decided not seek re-election. Others may choose not to run, but have not announced.
No candidates have picked up qualifying papers to run in districts 2, 4, 13, or 19 for county commissioner. In District 1 Elizabeth H Joe Debellis has picked up qualifying papers to run as a republican. District 3 Michael T Crockett is planning to run as a republican and Michael D Stein is running as a democrat. William Henry Judkins II has picked up papers to run in District 5 as a republican and Bobby Bryan will run for re-election as an independent. In District 6, Republican Dennis Hunt is running for reelection and Raymond Carr has picked up papers to run as a democrat. Paul Gish will run as a republican in District 7. Two republicans are running for District 8 commissioner; Charles Schultz, Jr and Emily Howes. David Orrick is running as an independent in District 9. Harley Myers plans to run as a democrat in District 10. James Fielding is planning a campaign as a republican in District 11 and Barry West will run as a democrat. In District 12 Ashley Brooke Kraft has picked up papers to run as a republican along with independent Incumbent Tim Morris. Republican Robert John Jarman will run for the District 14 seat along with democrat incumbent Missy DeFord. Republican Dwight Miller is the only candidate so far in District 15. Republican Tim Stubblefield is planning on running again for the District 16 commissioner slot. Jimmy Bradford, Democrat and Tildon J Stubblefield Jr, Republican are running in District 17. So far one candidate has picked up qualifying papers to run in District 18, Republican Barbara Buckner. Democrat Rosemary Crabtree is running in District 20 and Democrat Gwendolyn Carr and Republican Charles Lynn Seaborn are running for District 21 commissioner.
This list can change often, and we will keep you updated in the coming weeks.
Update on County Commission Races
