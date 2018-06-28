«

Update on Body Found in Tullahoma

Photo from Social Media

The Tullahoma Police Department (TPD) has been in contact with the State Medical Examiner regarding the body found near the Rock Creek Greenway on June 20, 2018. The Medical Examiner has given a preliminary report indicating there was no sign of trauma to the body. The department is awaiting the toxicology report in the next few weeks before a final cause of death can be determined.
Based on the Medical Examiners initial report and the investigation by authorities, officials have not found any indication of criminal involvement.
The Medical Examiner has identified the remains as that of Deborah White, 58, of Tullahoma. She was last seen walking in the area of North Collins Street near the D.W. Wilson Community Center. White was reported as missing by her family on or around June 16 and her body was discovered by authorities off the Rock Creek Greenway in a grassy area.