In a recent federal survey, Unity Medical Center of Manchester was ranked higher than the state average in seven out of 10 categories and was given a four-star rating out of five. The survey was conducted by the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS), which is a national survey that asks patients about their experiences during a recent hospital stay.
The survey can be viewed at www.Medicare.gov by searching “Hospital Compare.” Hospital compare has information on over 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals and compiles data via patient surveys, data and reports. When visiting the website, the user is able to choose which hospitals in their area they would like to compare, then are shown a chart containing survey results for the selected facilities.
In the survey, 98 percent of patients reported that they were given information on home recovery, 95 percent said that doctors always communicated well, and 96 percent of patients have the hospital a nine out of 10 rating, which is significantly higher than both the state average and surrounding hospitals.
Administrators at Unity like to use Hospital Compare as a tool to recognize areas that need improvement and to shine a light on areas that excel. UMC’s score improved from the previous survey, in which they were ranked three out of five stars. In order to keep the forward momentum going, it is important to recognize not only the high scoring categories, but the lower scores as well. Plans have already been set in to place to improve ratings even more and to provide an overall better patient experience.
Unity Medical Center Scores High in Recent Survey
