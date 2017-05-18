United Way of Coffee and Moore Counties has New Director

Jennifer Neel has been named the new director of the United Way of Coffee and Moore Counties.
Neel of Manchester, founded and formally directed the Manchester Hope Outreach program, which provides clothing, food, toiletries and hot meals to families in need.
The United Way of Coffee and Moore Counties supports three areas that build quality of life, education, income, health, and essentials. It raises funds from a variety of individuals and businesses, pooling donated resources to make significant grants to nonprofit agencies in Coffee and Moore Counties.
You can donate to the United Way of Coffee and Moore Counties by writing a check to United Way of Coffee and Moore Counties and send it to P.O. Box 27 Tullahoma, TN 37388, stop by their office at 101 W. Lincoln Street.
