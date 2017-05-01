«

Uniform Bill Passed

Tennessee State Capital

The full Senate has approved legislation to enhance penalties against those convicted of intentionally selecting their victim because of his or her status as a uniformed law enforcement officer or member of the armed forces. Senate Bill 1342 was inspired by men and women in uniform who have lost their lives, were injured or targeted simply because of their jobs as protectors of the community.
Under the bill, the enhancement factor would be considered by the court at the time of sentencing. The law also applies to members of the Tennessee National Guard.
In addition, the State Senate passed legislation adding penalties to current law which forbids the release of private information regarding law enforcement officers to protect them and their families from being targeted.
Both bills now go to the governor for his signature. When signed, they will become effective on July 1.