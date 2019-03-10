Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord announced Thursday a preliminary statewide unemployment rate of 3.3 percent for January 2019.
Tennessee has now had a statewide unemployment rate of 3.3 percent for the last four consecutive months.
Total nonfarm employment in Tennessee increased by 8,300 jobs from December to January. The largest increases occurred in accommodations/food services, administrative/support/waste services, and arts/entertainment/recreation. Over the last year, nonfarm employment across the state grew by 61,200 jobs.
Unemployment Remains Unchanged
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord announced Thursday a preliminary statewide unemployment rate of 3.3 percent for January 2019.