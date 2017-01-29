Unemployment Rates Rise across the Tennessee

County unemployment estimates for December show the rates increased in all 95 Tennessee counties.
Coffee County’s rate went up in December from 4.7 in November to 4.9 percent.
Warren County also went up to 4.6 percent from 4.4 percent.
Grundy County’s unemployment rate went from 6.9 to 7.3 percent.
Bedford County rose from 4.7 percent to 5.1.
Franklin County jumped from 5% to 5.3.
The unemployment rate in Moore County went up from 3.7 to 4.2 percent and Cannon County increased from 4.3 in November to 4.5 percent in December.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.5 percent, while Lake County had the highest at 10.2 percent.
