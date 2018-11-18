State officials say Tennessee’s unemployment rate for October remains near historic lows, despite a slight increase.
The October jobless rate for Tennessee was 3.7 percent, up slightly from the September rate of 3.6. Tennessee’s all-time low unemployment rate was 3.3 percent which the state recorded for five consecutive months between September 2017 and January 2018.
Between September and October, Tennessee employers added 6,000 new nonfarm jobs, bringing the total number of new jobs created since October 2017 to more than 59,000.
The national unemployment rate for October held steady at 3.7 percent for the second consecutive month. A year ago, the national rate was 4.1 percent.
Unemployment Rate Up Slightly in Tennessee
State officials say Tennessee’s unemployment rate for October remains near historic lows, despite a slight increase.