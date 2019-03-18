State estimates show the unemployment rate went up in all 95 counties in Tennessee during the month of January.
Coffee County’s unemployment rate for January was 3.3 percent up from December’s rate of 2.9 percent. This means 850 workers are reported as unemployed in Coffee County.
Warren County jumped up 0.6 percent, going from 3.5 to 4.1 percent.
Over in Bedford County their rate went up from 3.2 percent to 3.7.
Down in Franklin County the unemployment rate for January rose 0.4 percent to 3.2.
Moore County always has one of the best rates in the state also went up from 2.5 percent in December to 3 percent in January.
Grundy County’s unemployment rate went from 3.7 to 4.2 and Cannon County went from 2.7 to 3.0 percent.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment at 2.4 percent, while Lake County had the highest at 9.3 percent.
Unemployment Rate Up in Coffee County snd Other Areas
