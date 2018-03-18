Unemployment Rate Up in All 95 Counties

Unemployment figures for January show the unemployment rate increased in all 95 counties in Tennessee. State officials say because of seasonal employment trends, Tennessee typically sees a slight uptick in county unemployment at the start of the year.
Coffee County increased to 3.6 percent in January, up from 3 percent in December.
Warren County’s unemployment rate went up nearly a full percentage point from 3.2 percent to 4.1 percent.
Bedford County jumped to 3.8 percent from 3.1 in December.
Franklin and Moore counties went up a half of a percent each. Franklin County going from 3.1 in December to 3.6 percent in January and Moore County going up from 2.5 to 3 percent.
Grundy County went from 4.2 to 5.0 percent and Cannon County went from 2.8 to 3.4 percent.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.5 percent, while Houston County and Rhea County had the highest at 6.8 percent.
