Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips has announced the March 2018 statewide unemployment rate for Tennessee remained near historic lows and matched the revised rate from the previous month.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate for March was 3.4 percent, which mirrored the revised rate for February and was nearly one percentage point less than the March 2017 rate of 4.2 percent. Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate has remained below 4.0 percent since last May, hitting an all-time low of 3.3 percent last September.
Unemployment Rate Stays the Same
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips has announced the March 2018 statewide unemployment rate for Tennessee remained near historic lows and matched the revised rate from the previous month.