Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips have released the statewide unemployment rate for June 2018 and it marked an entire year the jobless figure in Tennessee has been 3.5 percent or lower.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June is 3.5 percent, which is unchanged from the May 2018 figure. In a year-to-year comparison, the June rate is 0.1 of a percentage point lower than it was in 2017.
Throughout the last 14 months, Tennessee has continued to experience historically low unemployment. Since May 2017 the statewide unemployment rate has been at or below 3.8 percent. April 2017 was the last time Tennessee’s rate was at 4.0 percent.
Unemployment Rate Stays Steady in Tennessee
