The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has been released the March 2018 unemployment rates for each county in Tennessee. The newest statistics highlighted improved rates during March for the majority of the state’s counties.
Eighty-two of Tennessee’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment rates when compared to February 2018. The rates in nine counties mirrored the previous month and four counties experienced a slight increase in unemployment during March.
Williamson County once again had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.5 percent. That number did increase 0.1 of a percentage point from the previous month.
The highest unemployment rate was in Houston and Bledsoe counties at 5.8 percent.
The unemployment rate in Coffee County for March was the same as February at 3.5 percent.
Unemployment Rate Stays Steady in Coffee County
