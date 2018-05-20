Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips have announced that Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate for April was 3.4 percent, the third consecutive month the rate has held steady. The seasonally adjusted rate represents 0.6 percentage point decrease in unemployment compared to the same time period in 2017.
April 2018 marks one year since Tennessee’s unemployment rate dropped to 4 percent for the first time in recent history. In May 2017 the rate dipped to 3.8 percent and has remained under that mark ever since. The state recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in September of last year. That figure is just 0.1 of a percentage point lower than the latest rate.
Unemployment Rate Stay Steady
