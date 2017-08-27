Amid historic lows in statewide unemployment, Tennessee’s county unemployment rates for July decreased in 40 counties, increased in 24, and remained the same in 31. That’s according to numbers from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Coffee County’s unemployment rate was unchanged from the June rate of 4.1 percent.
Bedford County went up slightly from 4.7 percent in June to 4.8 in July.
In Franklin County, they also went up 0.1 to 4.4 percent.
Down in Moore County the unemployment rate went down from 3.9 in June to 3.8 in July.
Warren County’s unemployment rate for July was 4.6 percent, down slightly from the June rate of 4.7 percent. Grundy County went up slightly from 5.9 to 6.2 percent and Cannon County was unchanged at 4.2 percent.
Weakley County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 7.4 percent, while Davidson County and Williamson County had the lowest at 3.1 percent.
Unemployment Rate Remains the Same in Coffee County
