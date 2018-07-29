State unemployment numbers show the unemployment rate for each of Tennessee’s 95 counties increased during the month of June. The county rates incorporate seasonal workers who are temporarily unemployed. Between May and June, education service jobs were down by 38,000. These are custodians, bus drivers, and other school support staff who are not working during the summer months.
Coffee County’s rate rose from 3.0 percent in May to 4.0 percent in June. Warren County’s unemployment rate for June was 4.9 percent, up from the May rate of 3.2 percent. Bedford County jumped up from 3.2 to 4.6 percent. In Franklin County their unemployment rate for June was 4.2 percent, up from 2.9 in May. Moore County saw its rate rise from 2.7 to 3.8 percent. In Grundy County the unemployment rate went up by a full 2 percent from 3.7 to 5.7 percent and Cannon County their rate went from 2.7 to 3.9 percent.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.0 percent, while Lauderdale County had the highest at 7.0 percent.
Unemployment Rate on the Rise in Coffee County
