Unemployment Rate Drops in Tennessee

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for the month of March was 5.1 percent, down from the February rate of 5.3. That’s according to Tennessee Labor Commissioner Burns Phillips. This progress matches the U.S. rate’s decline of two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.5 percent. Phillips said the report shows Tennesseans are finding work in a growing workforce. Over the past year, Tennessee’s unemployment rate increased by half a percentage point from 4.6 percent while the national rate decreased by half a point.