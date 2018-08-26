Unemployment Rate Drops in Several Counties

The unemployment rate in 57 Tennessee counties improved in July, according to numbers released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Unemployment increased in 19 counties and remained the same in 19.
Coffee County went from 4.0 percent in June to 3.9 in July.
Warren County’s unemployment decreased as well going from 4.9 percent to 4.8.
Bedford County stayed the same at 4.6 percent.
Franklin County dropped from 4.2 percent to 4 percent.
Moore County’s unemployment rate in June was 3.8 percent, falling to 3.7 in July.
Grundy County fell slightly from 5.7 to 5.6 percent and Cannon County also went down from 3.9 to 3.8 percent.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent, while Weakley County had the highest at 7.6 percent.
