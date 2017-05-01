Tennessee’s county unemployment rates for March 2017 have decreased in 91 counties, increased in three, and remained the same in one, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Preliminary unemployment rates for Tennessee and the U.S. have lowered by two-tenths of a percentage point in March.
The unemployment rate in Coffee County in March dropped from 4.8 percent in February to 4.6 percent.
In other surrounding counties, Bedford fell from 4.9 to 4.6 and Cannon County stayed the same at 4.3 percent. Down in Franklin County their unemployment rate dropped from 5 percent to 4.8 percent. Moore County fell from 3.9 percent to 3.6 percent, the 4th lowest unemployment in the state. Upon the mountain in Grundy County they went from 6.4 to 6% and in Warren County they dropped from 4.9 percent in February to 4.6 in March.
The state’s lowest unemployment rate in March was in Williamson County at 3.3 percent and highest rate was in Rhea County at 8.3 percent.
Unemployment Rate Drops in Coffee County
Tennessee’s county unemployment rates for March 2017 have decreased in 91 counties, increased in three, and remained the same in one, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.