More than three-quarters of Tennessee’s 95 counties experienced a drop in unemployment during the month of December, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
76 counties saw a decrease in unemployment, 16 counties saw increases and three counties remained the same.
Coffee County went from 3.3 in November to 2.9 percent in December. This according to our records ties the lowest rate in the county’s history. 2.9 percent ties April and October of last year for the all-time low rate.
Warren County’s unemployment rate for December was 3.6 percent, which is down from the November rate of 3.8 percent. Bedford County dropped from 3.5 to 3.1 percent. Franklin County fell from 2.8 percent in December after an unemployment rate of 3.2 in November. Moore County dropped from 2.7 to 2.5 percent. Grundy County went from 4.1 to 3.7 and Cannon County went from 3.1 to 2.7 percent.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment at 2.1 percent, while Hancock County had the highest at 5.7 percent.
Unemployment Rate Drops in Coffee and Surrounding Counties
