Tennessee’s county unemployment rates for April decreased in all 95 counties, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Coffee County went down almost a full percent, dropping from 4.6 in March to 3.7 percent in April. Bedford County fell from 4.6 percent in March to 3.8 in April. Moore County has one of the lowest rates in the state, falling in April to 3% from 3.6 in March. Warren County’s unemployment rate for April was 3.7 percent, down from the March rate of 4.6 percent. Franklin County’s rate dropped from 4.7 to 3.7. Grundy County went from 6.0 to 4.9, and Cannon County’s unemployment rate went from 4.3 to 3.4 percent.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent, while Rhea County had the highest at 6.6 percent.
Unemployment Rate Drops in All 95 Counties
