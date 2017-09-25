Unemployment Rate Drops in All 95 Counties

County unemployment numbers in Tennessee show that unemployment rates decreased in August in all 95 counties and significantly dropped in many rural counties.
Coffee County had a huge drop in the unemployment rate for August, dropping from 4.1 percent in July to 3.5 percent in August. Bedford County fell to 4 percent from 4.7. Franklin County dipped from 4.4 percent in July to 3.7 percent in August. Moore County has one of the state’s lowest rates at 3.2 percent down from 3.8. Warren County’s unemployment rate for August was 3.8 percent, down from 4.6 percent in July. Grundy County went from 6.2 to 4.7 percent. Cannon County went from 4.2 to 3.6 percent.
Davidson and Williamson Counties tied for the state’s lowest unemployment at 2.7 percent, while Rhea County had the highest at 6.0 percent.
