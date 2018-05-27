Statewide unemployment numbers for April show the jobless rate decreased in all 95 counties and all counties are at or below 5 percent.
Coffee County’s April unemployment rate dropped from 3.4 to 2.9 percent.
Warren County fell to 3.1 percent, down from the March rate of 3.8.
Bedford County went down to 3 percent from the March unemployment rate of 3.5 percent.
Franklin County dropped from 3.5 percent to 2.9 percent.
Moore County has one of the best rates in the state at 2.6 percent, down from 3.1.
Grundy County went from 4.2 to 3.6 percent and Cannon County went from 3.1 to 2.5 percent.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.0 percent, while Houston County had the highest at 5.0 percent.
Unemployment Rate Down in All 95 Counties
Statewide unemployment numbers for April show the jobless rate decreased in all 95 counties and all counties are at or below 5 percent.