Tennessee’s unemployment rate for August was 3.3 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month. This marks an all-time low for the statewide unemployment rate and August is the seventh consecutive month Tennessee has seen a decline in unemployment.
The national unemployment rate increased from 4.3 to 4.4 percent. Over the past year, the state and national rates have declined by 1.5 and five-tenths of a percentage point respectively.
Unemployment Rate Down Again in Tennessee
