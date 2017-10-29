State officials say that in September, for the first time ever, the unemployment rate was below 5 percent in every county in the state. This is the second consecutive month that rates have declined in all 95 counties.
Coffee County dropped to an historic low, going down from 3.5 in August to 2.8 percent in September.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment at 2.1 percent, while Rhea County had the highest at 4.9 percent.
Unemployment numbers continue to Drop
