Tennessee’s unemployment rate for the month of April was 4.7 percent, down from 5.1 percent in March. That’s according to numbers from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The national unemployment rate for April was 4.4 percent, a drop of one-tenth of a percentage point from March.
Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has not declined this much since January of 1984.
Over the past year, Tennessee’s unemployment rate experienced a slight uptick of a tenth of a percentage point, increasing from 4.6 to 4.7 percent. The national rate decreased from 5.0 to 4.4 percent.
Unemployment Drops in Tennessee
