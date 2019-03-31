The unemployment rate for each of Tennessee’s counties improved in February according to new information released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).
Eighty of Tennessee’s 95 counties have an unemployment rate less than 5 percent, a marked improvement from January’s jobless numbers.
Williamson County leads the state with the lowest unemployment in February. The county’s 2.2 percent rate is 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the previous month. With a rate of 5.9 percent, Lake County has the state’s highest rate of unemployment for February.
Coffee County tied its lowest ever unemployment rate at 2.9 percent. The January rate was 3.3 percent. There are currently 770 people unemployed in the county.
Bedford County dropped from 3.7 to 3.3 percent. Grundy County fell from 4.2 to 3.9. Franklin County’s unemployment rate for February tied Coffee County at 2.9 percent, falling from 3.2. Moore County dropped from 3 percent to 2.4. Cannon went from 3 percent to 2, and Warren County’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.1 to 3.8.
Unemployment Drops in All Area Counties
