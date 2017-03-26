Tennessee’s unemployment rate for February was 5.3 percent. It’s down slightly from the January rate of 5.4 percent. February’s U.S. unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, which is also a decline of one tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.
Over the past year, Tennessee’s rate has increased by six-tenths of a percentage point while the national rate has declined by two-tenths.
County unemployment rates will be released later this week.
Unemployment Down Slightly in Tennessee
