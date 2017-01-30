The uncle of former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold pleaded guilty in federal court for his part in the JailCigs case.
John Vanderveer pleaded guilty in a Nashville federal courtroom to one count of witness tampering Monday.
Arnold pleaded guilty on January 18th to wire fraud, honest services fraud and extortion. Joe Russell entered a guilty plea just two days later to the same charges as Arnold.
Each count in which they entered guilty pleas could carry a 20-year prison sentence each and hefty fines. Sentencing will take place at a later time.
The trio was facing a 14-count indictment stemming from an unauthorized plan to sell e-cigarettes to Rutherford County jail inmates through a company co-owned by Russell and Vanderveer, in which Arnold invested.
Uncle of Former Rutherford County Sheriff Pleads Guilty
