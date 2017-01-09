U2 headed to Bonnaroo

U2 will headline the 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer. U2 is famous for songs like, “With or Without You” and “Where the Streets have No Name.”
More than 130 artists will perform on over 10 stages. This year’s complete lineup will be revealed on Wednesday, the same day tickets go on sale to the public, starting at $299.50 plus a $39.50 fee.
A payment plan is available for fans. Each year the event draws in tens of thousands of music lovers.
This year’s festival will be held June 8 through 11 in Manchester
