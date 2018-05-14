Even though boating season is just starting to get underway, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has already seen some accidents, according to TWRA officer Jeff Webb.
Webb said some of the common causes of boating accidents are people who are not paying attention while they’re operating their vessel-people who are not obeying the rules of the road while they are out on the water ways.
Webb says some of the biggest rules are what boaters need to have on board.
Some of that required equipment would be a wearable life jacket for each person that’s on board the vessel. They also need to make sure they have type B marine grade fire extinguisher and if their boat is 16 feet or longer they are required to carry a throw-able device that is US Coast Guard approved.
He says the biggest problems TWRA sees comes from the use of alcohol.
Webb said one of the biggest things the agency sees year after year is not having a designated operator on board their vessel while they are out there consuming alcohol.
Webb says other things to watch out for are debris, other boats and swimmers.
TWRA Urges Boating Safety
