The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is urging the public to leave wildlife alone which appear to be abandoned. Recent flooding in various areas of the state has displaced some wildlife which has resulted in an influx of calls to the TWRA and wildlife rehabilitators across the state.
Each year, especially in the spring and the early summer, Tennesseans encounter wildlife, appearing to be orphaned, sick, or injured. The TWRA urges the public to leave wildlife alone.
TWRA says leave Abandoned Wildlife Alone
