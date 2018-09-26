Coffee County Wildlife Officer, Tim Hancock with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be teaching a Hunter Education Course at the Coffee County Central High School Auditorium on October 8th, 9th 11th and 12th from 6-9 p.m. Students must be at least 9 years old on the first night to become certified for the course. Students also need to register online for the course at tnwildlife.org prior to attending. The course is free and students must attend each night. State law requires that anyone born on or after January 1st, 1969 must successfully complete a Hunter Education course before hunting in the State of Tennessee. For more information contact TWRA’s Region 2 Office at 1-800-624-7406 or the website at tnwildlife.org.
This will be the only Hunter Education Course held in Coffee County this year by TWRA.
TWRA HUNTER EDUCATION COURSE
Coffee County Wildlife Officer, Tim Hancock with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be teaching a Hunter Education Course at the Coffee County Central High School Auditorium on October 8th, 9th 11th and 12th from 6-9 p.m. Students must be at least 9 years old on the first night to become certified for the course. Students also need to register online for the course at tnwildlife.org prior to attending. The course is free and students must attend each night. State law requires that anyone born on or after January 1st, 1969 must successfully complete a Hunter Education course before hunting in the State of Tennessee. For more information contact TWRA’s Region 2 Office at 1-800-624-7406 or the website at tnwildlife.org.