Two women were arrested Oct. 3 after they allegedly had a drug transaction in front of an investigator with the Tullahoma Police Department.
Theresa Lynn Jacobs, 38, of Murfreesboro Highway, Manchester and Betty Dorsett, 51, of Roosevelt Street Winchester were each charged with manufacture/sell/delivery of a controlled substance.
Investigator Johnny Gore states in a report, that as he was entering the Marathon Station on Kings Lane, he saw two women standing next to a red car talking.
The police report states as the officer started to enter the store, he saw them exchange something. He then walked over to them and asked Dorsett what she had place in her pants pocket. She allegedly said that she had a small bag of crystal meth, which she handed to Gore.
He then spoke with Jacobs and she admitted to selling the methamphetamines. She had $40 in her pants pocket.
Officers Cpl. Michael Wilder and Matt Watson assisted Investigator Gore. Watson then transported both women to the Coffee County Jail where they were booked under a $25,000 bond. They are to appear in Coffee County General Session Court Oct. 19.
Two Women Allegedly perform Drug Transaction in front of Tullahoma Investigator
Two women were arrested Oct. 3 after they allegedly had a drug transaction in front of an investigator with the Tullahoma Police Department.