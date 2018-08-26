Two Women After Stolen Car is Discovered
According to the arrest warrant, Manchester officers were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle. The complaint reported to have seen the vehicle which they knew to be stolen driving on McArthur Street. Officer Ray made contact with the vehicle at the Convenience Center on Highway 55. After conducting a traffic stop the officers verified that the vehicle was in fact reported stolen from Tullahoma on August 22.
A check of the driver’s driving privilege showed Burns’ license was revoked/ suspended 4th offense. Upon placing the Burns under arrest, officers searched the vehicle and allegedly located in the back seat a bag with three syringes with residue and a set of scales. Blair, who was the passenger in the vehicle was then arrested.
Burns was charged with theft of property, driving on revoked/suspended license 4th offense and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Her bond was set at $14,000. Blair was charged with theft of property and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Her bond was set at $6,000.
Both women are set to appear in court on September 25, 2018.