According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol there was a two-vehicle crash just after noon on Friday in Decherd on Monroe Floyd Road.
41 year-old Christy M. Sharp of Tullahoma was driving a 2012 Kia Sorrento when it collided nearly head-on with a 2015 Ram pickup truck driven by 74 year-old Joe D. Little of Decherd.
Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene, she was 8 months pregnant at the time of the accident. Little was injured in the accident.
The conditions of the child and Little are unknown at this time.
Two-Vehicle Crash Takes the Life of Tullahoma Female
