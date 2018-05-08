Two Morrison residents were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 287 and Beacon Light Road near Morrison.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 78 year old Arry Youngblood was driving a 1997 Toyota Tacoma Eastbound on Beacon Lights Road when he went through a stop sign and collided with a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 75 year old Jacob Sippola, which was northbound on Highway 287.
Sippola was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by rescue workers. Both men were airlifted to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Two-Vehicle Crash Hurts Two People in Morrison
