The Shelbyville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Sunday morning at approximately 2:20am. Responding officers discovered multiple rounds of various caliber ammunition within the event venue and in the parking lot. The venue was rented to celebrate the 30th birthday of Dequan Twilley, a former Shelbyville and ETSU basketball player.
Investigators have been told approximately 30 people were present when an altercation ensued and an attempt to disarm Corey Carlos Garrett led to Garrett discharging a firearm into the ceiling. During the struggle to disarm Garrett a party attender fired toward Garrett striking Garrett in the upper left torso. A stray bullet struck Wayne Shelton in the upper left arm as he sought cover.
While party attenders fled the scene of the initial shooting, additional shots are believed to have been fired in the parking lot.
Corey Carlos Garrett was Lifeflighted to Vanderbilt Hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Wayne Shelton was treated at Tennova Emergency Room in Shelbyville and released later the same day.
Investigators are still in the process of interviewing those who attended the birthday party.
If you have information that will assist please call Det. Sgt. Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811 or Crimestoppers at 931-685-4300.
Two Shot at Shelbyville Birthday Party
