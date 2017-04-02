Two Sexual Assault Suspect being Sought

Detectives with Bedford County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in an on-going investigation. On Monday, March 20, 2017, a female was sexually assaulted in the area of Highway 82 South, near the bridge, along the Duck River. The attack occurred around 2:00 p.m. A silver or gray SUV was observed parked near the scene, as well as an aluminum flat bottom boat.
Suspect A is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6” to 5’7” tall, with very short, black hair. Suspect A has a mole on his cheek. Suspect A is estimated to be between the ages of 35 to 45. Suspect B is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6” to 5’7” tall, with short, black hair. Suspect B is estimated to be between the ages of 20 to 30.
Bedford County requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s forensic imaging specialist in creating a composite sketch of the two suspects.
If you were in the area of Highway 82 South March 20 around 2pm and have any information that may assist, please contact Detective Host at 931.684.3232. You can remain anonymous.