Two Scams Working in Coffee County

A new scam is working in Coffee County and the sheriff’s department is warning area residents. According to Sheriff Steve Graves a local person receives a call from an unknown caller and claims that the intended victim has won a prize from Publishers Clearing House. While the sheriff has heard of Publishers Clearing House scams before, this one has a new twist. The scammer tells the intended victim that they have won a car and $2.5 million, but you have to pay a fee to receive their prizes.
Publishers Clearing House claims on their website that winning is always free and you NEVER have to pay to claim a prize award.
If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House and are asked to send money, pay a fee or pre-pay taxes to enter, collect or claim a sweepstakes prize, DON’T BE FOOLED: IT’S A SCAM! You have not heard from the “real” Publishers Clearing House. The call you received was most likely from a fraudulent sweepstakes scam operation.
Sheriff Graves warns the public to not fall victim to this scam, simply hang-up if someone calls you asking for money in this way.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is also warning the public about another scam working in the area. Internal Revenue Service imposters are threatening arrests, lawsuits, and property seizures unless the victim pays up. Law enforcement officials say they’re investigating alongside several other agencies across the United States. Police say these calls are NOT coming from the IRS.
The Internal Revenue Service will never demand payment over the telephone. Typical IRS communication comes in the form of U.S. Mail. If you receive a phone call that you suspect is a tax scam, hang up and report it to the US Treasury, Office of Inspector General at 1-800-366-4484. To help avoid becoming the victim of a scam, area law enforcement recommend to never transfer funds through third-party wire or card services.
People in Coffee County have fallen for this scam in the past. Sheriff Steve Graves is advising local residents to not fall prey to this latest attempt by scam artists. He said the best thing to do is simply hang up on the caller.