Two Rutherford County Teens Die in Car Crash

Two teens and Blackman High School students died in a Saturday (7/15/17) morning accident in Rutherford County. The wreck occurred around 3:30AM in the morning.
Apparently, the car ran off the roadway and into a creek near the Dilton Mankin Road and Wilson Overall Road intersection.
Life Flight helicopter flew at least one other teen to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. A 4th and possibly 5th teenager believed to be in the car were also injured. However, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has yet to verify details as the instigation remains open and ongoing. (WGNS Radio)
