Two People Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash

Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Morrison during the Monday afternoon rush hour.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Walpole of Nashville was traveling toward McMinnville on Highway 55 in a 2004 Ford Taurus when he ran the red light in front of Hullett’s Service Center in Morrison and struck four other vehicles before coming to rest in a ditch. Authorities say the Taurus was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.
Walpole was airlifted from the scene to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. Also airlifted was Kimberly Sherrell of Manchester, whose vehicle was one of those struck by Walpole’s vehicle.
Authorities say Walpole was driving on a revoked license and could face other charges as a result of Monday’s crash.
