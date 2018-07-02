Two people from Tullahoma Arrested in Manchester on Drug Charges

On Friday (June 29, 2018) Manchester Police stopped a vehicle on Ramsey Street for a traffic violation. After speaking to the two people inside, the driver gave consent to search the vehicle. It was discovered that the passenger in the vehicle was holding a ziplock bag full of what was believed to be methamphetamine. The driver and passenger both denied it being their property.
The methamphetamine had an approximate weight of 60 grams. A set of digital scales was found in the passenger side door and the backseat area along with a white pill bottle that was found in the glove box that contained several small baggies that was believed by police to be used to distribute the methamphetamine. Also found inside the white pill bottle were several white pills believed to be prescription drugs.
The driver, Dustin Scott Spradling, age 33, and passenger Chelsea Lynette Nunley, age 30, both of Tullahoma were arrested and charged by Manchester Police Investigation Jonathan Anthony with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and possession of legend drugs without a prescription. Bond was set at $60,000 each. Court for Nunley is July 10 and July 17 for Spradling.