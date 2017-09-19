Two People from Shelbyville Facing Drug Charges in Manchester

Two Shelbyville residents were arrested Sept. 18 by Manchester Police for possession of drugs.
Raul R. Moctezuma, 22, and Esmeralda Basurto-Prudente, 26, both of Shelbyville were arrested.
According to a report by Officer Ray, he received a call to check on the welfare of two people sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Arby’s in Manchester.
When the officer started to speak to the two, he noticed the driver attempting to hide something. He then asked the man what he was hiding, and Moctezuma said that it was drugs and dropped two bags of crushed pills and a rolled up $50 bill which, according to warrants, had drug residue in it.
Officer Ray told the man to drop the items on the ground. He then placed Moctezuma into custody.
When he searched the man, the warrant states, that he found a plastic pill container in Moctezuma’s pocket that contained six Xanax bars and a small amount of cocaine.
When the officer searched the vehicle, he allegedly located a black container under the driver’s seat that contained cocaine in two plastic bags as well as a metal container with 37.2 grams of cocaine.
The officer also recovered a 9milmeter pistol that was located in the trunk without ammunition.
When Officer Ray approached the car, he also saw Basurto-Prudente attempting to hide something under a seat. The officer recovered a small purse under the passenger seat that contained “a large amount of cash,” according to the warrants.
He also allegedly found five Alpralozam pills, a small amount of cocaine, digital scales and a pill crusher with residue on it. He also allegedly found a large number of bags in her purse.
When the officer took the pair out of his patrol car at the jail, he allegedly found a bag that contained crystal meth in the back seat of his car.
Moctezuma is being held in the Coffee County Jail on a bond of $58,000, while Basurto-Prudente is being held on a bond of $23,000. Both are to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Oct. 17.