A 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 59/20 in Alabama took the life of two Coffee County residents. Daniel Gassman, 21, of Hillsboro, Tennessee and Gwen “Savannah” Freeze, 18, of Manchester, Tennessee, were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler.
According to Alabama State Troopers the two vehicles collided on Monday night. Gassman was driving a 2008 Honda Civic and an unnamed person was driving a 2013 Volvo tractor trailer.
The truck driver wasn’t injured.
Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two People from Coffee County Killed in Crash in Alabama
