Two People Die in Fiery Crash on I-24
The accident occurred around 1:15 a.m. under the exit 110 overpass in Manchester.
According to a report by Tennessee Highway Patrolman Randy Euler, the truck was operated by a 70-year man from Chicago, Illinois. He was injured in the accident. According to the THP, the truck caught fire after the wreck.
According to the trooper’s report, the truck was in the right lane of the interstate and struck another vehicle that was sitting stationary on the interstate. Both vehicles burst into flames and came to rest off the right side of the roadway.
According to the trooper’s report, the vehicle that was struck was damaged so badly that the markings on the vehicle were impossible to make out to identify what type of car it was. Also, it was not possible to identity the two people killed in the crash at this time.
Traffic was rerouted off I-24 to Highway 41 through Manchester and even though the accident occurred at 1:15 a.m. traffic was still snarled at 4pm Tuesday afternoon. Traffic was reported to be backed up about 8 miles at one point during the clean-up.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.